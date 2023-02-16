In this episode of Morning Edition, Pastor Clive Dottin joined via zoom to talk about the impact of the murder of businesswoman and mother of three, Sabrina Thomas. This has plunged a family, a community and many others into mourning.
A killer dressed in camouflage clothing shot and killed businesswoman and mother of three Sabrina Thomas outside her in-laws' house in Point Fortin.
With several road accidents being recorded for the year so far, and another fatal smash occurring just Tuesday on the M2 Ring road in Debe, claiming the life of a 41 year old man, Arrive Alive is with us today to admonish motorists to be vigilant heading into the Carnival weekend. Chatting with us is President Sharon Inglefield.
We now open the phone lines to you our viewers to get your views the latest development in the PDP following the resignation of Kezel Jackson and the claims of sexual and physical assault subsequently made by Political Leader Watson Duke, via FB live … call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
Estate 101 is hosting an event on Carnival Saturday called "Pire Platinum" it's an all-inclusive fete. Event Host Roswell Cumberbatch is here live on set to tell us more about it.
Rickie Davidson of WEE MAS International to tells us about their upcoming event. He says it's held on Carnival Monday and -it's a charitable drive to bring awareness to things that affect our the country.
Delmond Herbert is a New and Upcoming Artiste he was born Trinidadian, and now resides in the USA. He recently released his Soca Contribution for Carnival 2023 'Watching Mehh" and he is here to tell us all about his journey, his inspiration for the song and later he will treat us to a live performance!
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us at 8:30pm for ME Prime.