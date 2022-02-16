This year's ' A Taste of carnival ' continues to along an interesting twists as it is now confirmed that there will be no Calypso and Extempo Monarch competitions. This follows an emergency General Council of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation yesterday, following its meeting with the National Carnival Commission on Monday.
The Calypso body is instead staging a " Concert Showdown Sunday 20th at Naparima Bowl and a Calypso Super-Clash which will form part of the Dimanche Gras show on Carnival Sunday. TUCO says issues of inadequate funding for the organization by the NCC prompted their position , we are joined by TUCO's President Ainsley King.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on the weekend cut the ribbon on the country's newest luxury hotel, The BRIX.. The BRIX is owned by a group of local investors, known as the Superior Hotels Group. The investment group is headed by Chairman John Aboud, Anthony Rahael, Arvin Kalloo and Ruthven Smith. Reports say the final cost of the project was TT$400 million. Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell has said the Hotel would benefit several industries, including the manufacturing and agriculture. However Farmers disagree…Live on the Morning Edition to share his thoughts on this matter is Shiraz Khan Former President of the Farmers Union to share his perspective on this matter as well as tell us of the frustration of many farmers who have been trying for months to get permission to import livestock but they believe the process is being deliberately stalled.
Welcome back and we are happy to be joined by Dr Catherine Minto-Bain, Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. Dr. Minto Bain and her team in T&T offer the full range of fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Over the next few month's we're going to be looking closely at male infertility, which is a significant issue in T&T. Today we're going to start with a conversation about male fertility myths. So gentlemen…listen up!
We are now joined by Verena Boodoosingh who has been on this show before but this time, she's here to chat about her new science fantasy book trilogy.The Circle Armor transports the reader to an advanced ancient civilization where truth, loyalty, and courage are the keys to saving this ancient world. Where did the inspiration come from and why this genre of writing ? Ms. Boodoosingh joins us now.
A street renaming ceremony was held in honour of one of this country's most popular Calypsonians earlier on Monday. Others in the calypso fraternity welcomed the move by the Penal Debe Regional Corporation saying it was good to see calypsonians honoured while still alive.