In this episode of Morning Edition, our host, Fazeer Mohammed shows his support for the Argentina team. What team are you supporting in the FIFA World Cup Final this Sunday?
This year's sitting of the Paria Commission of Enquiry closes with Paria's key decision-maker saying preventing rescue dives were done to safeguard rescuers.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine reports on Day eleven of the Enquiry.
David Abdulah , Leader of the Movement For Social Justice joins us now. We have a few topics up for discussion, the enquiry, scrap iron dealers, the economy.
Yesterday we focused on agriculture and the price of produce, and today, we are talking rising food prices.
The Central Bank reported on Monday that, headline inflation in T& T increased from 4.1 per cent in March 2022 to 6.3 per cent in September, 2022.
Also in the November Monetary Policy Report, which cited data from the Central Statistical Office, the Central Bank said: 'Food inflation maintained its upward trajectory over the period, moving from 7.9 per cent in March 2022 to 11.6 per cent in September 2022.'
The report attributed the rise in food prices to the continuation of 'the pass-through of supply-side factors which affected many popular items.
Rajiv Diptee President of the Supermarket Association joins us now.
The annual I Love My Community events gets going on Sunday, the 12th edition and it is dubbed "The Reunion". It takes place at the Stalagnite Grounds S.M.R. Cunupia and is hosted by the Fathers' Association of T&T. The event also acknowledges the work done by others to promote and uplift communities.
This year, the Marcia Henville Communitarian Awardees are;
1) Mrs. Jenny Sui
2)Mr. Abraham Lincoln Morris
3)Mr. Charles Howard
And the Recipients Faizal Mohammed Youth Achievement Award
1) Mr. Nkosi Shumba Thomas
2) Ms Nikita Williams
Well to tell us more, we are joined on set by Rhondall Feeles- President TFATT and Nkosi Thomas /Recipient of the Faizal Mohammed Youth Achievement Award and Member of Milat Programme.
According to a Stabroek News report, City Mayor, Ubraj Narine and Member of Parliament, Sherod Duncan, both appeared yesterday morning at the Georgetown Magistrate's Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan,
where several charges were read to them following a standoff on Monday evening over the intended removal of vending caravans outside of the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Duncan and Narine were charged jointly with the offences of using a computer system to attempt to Excite Ethnic Divisions contrary to section 18(2) of the Cybercrime Act of 2018 and attempting to excite hostility or ill-will on the grounds of Race contrary to Section 2(3) of the Racial Hostility Act, chapter 23:01.
They also were charged jointly for Obstructing Traffic contrary to Section 61 of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02. Narine faces an additional obstructing traffic charge.
The Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine joins us now.
The final has been set and now we are at the final stages of Qatar 2022 , Argentina versus France will battle for the World Cup title. Who are you supporting? 623-1711 extension 1995.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of the blue sky sent to us by a viewer.