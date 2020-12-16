We talked football and the man many are blaming, for the TTFA/ FIFA saga in the first place. David John-Williams former President joined us and we have a lot to discuss, beginning with allegations in the Guardian media report that he says is furthest from the truth.
We were joined by a couple past presidents of the Rotary Club of Maracas St. Joseph. Though funding may have been reduced as a result of the pandemic, they have managed to keep their projects ongoing even into the Christmas period. They are engaged in a Covid-19 Mask Project, hamper distribution, wheelchair support program and much more, our guests are Cheryl-Ann Jordan and Assad Mohammed.
From 6 am this Saturday 19th December, 2020, the Arouca North Farmers Association will host the 'Lopinot / Bon Air West Farmers/ Producers Fair'. It will be held at the Bon Air West Emancipation Park and we had two representatives and shared more details. Member of Parliament Marvin Gonzales, the Minister of Public Utilities and Daryl Rampersad Secretary, Arouca North Farmers Association were our guests.