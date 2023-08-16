Morning Edition:16th August 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, we continue our discussion on the just concluded Local Government Election with David Abdulah Head of the Movement for Social Justice.
With us today are some of the leaders of some of the political parties that participated. Garvin Nicholas Head of the Movement for National Development, David Abdulah Head of the Movement for Social Justice and Watson Duke, Head of the Progressive Democratic Patriots.
Also joining in on the discussion is Timothy Hamel Smith of Hope TT.
Live in studio is Sgt Ancil Forde to discuss our weekly tips and advice from the TTPS. To we talking about robbery.
Its Bocas Lit Fest time. Joining us are Marielle Forbes, Youth & Hospitality Manager - Bocas Lit Fest, and Lisa Allen-Agostini, writer, editor and stand-up comedian to tell us about the upcoming 'Get Creative Workshop '.
Welcome to our Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. I'm your host James Saunders.
We chat with Peter Miller, CPL Head of PR and Communications.
And I will start with the good news, as the morning games at the there will be giveaways and entertainment at the matches starting at 10am in all territories including Trinidad and Tobago.
The CPL will be working with government agencies, schools, cricket clubs, youth organisations and foundations to give away thousands of tickets to young people across the Caribbean.
Organisers are hoping to make the morning matches the biggest kids party in sport with thousands of younger age groups in attendance.
Also partnering with CPL are Guardian Life who will also be supporting this wide-ranging initiative with further ticket giveaways with the Guardian Life Boundary Buddies scheme will welcome thousands of young people this summer.
With us now is a cricket commentator based in Guyana, now in St Lucia for the action, John Ramsingh.
