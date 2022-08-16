We are speaking with the Police Social and Welfare Association about rouge officers within the service. This, after a Police Constable was granted bail with surety in the sum of $500,000 by a Justice of the Peace while a Woman Police Constable is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate, after they were both charged with several offences, including misbehaviour in public office. Joining us today are Asp. Gideon Dickson -President Police Association, and Treasurer Cpl. Jason Johnson.
We continue our dialogue with the executive of the Police Association, but this time we are shifting gears to get an update on the salary negotiations with the Chief Personnel Officer. The Association was among the many groups rejecting the 4% offer.
Live on set with us now is Ambassador for the police Service Sgt. Ancil Forde. Today we are discussing the law on child pornography and related offences.
The human rights issues which confront the family today are more challenging than ever before. Thirty years after the Convention on the Rights of the Child, human rights of children are still regarded by many as an oxymoron, especially when children in detention or in alternative care are concerned.
In many countries, full recognition of women's human rights is an elusive goal. Human rights of spouses, parents, stepparents, grandparents, siblings and other family members are, too often, not recognized, sufficiently protected, or not safeguarded at all by legal systems.
To tell us more about it and an upcoming conference to deal with the issue is Independent Senator Hazel Thompson Ahye.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with an image captioned, "My local Budgies for Eileen and Tyriek in El Dorado Gardens".