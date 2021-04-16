Morning Edition: 16th April, 2021

CABINET COMMITTEE MEETS WITH WASA
The inter- ministerial committee appointed by Cabinet to look into the operations of the Water and Sewerage Authority, held its first meeting with the Board of Commissioners of the Authority on Monday, at the Ministry's Head Office in St. Clair.
According to a media release, The Board provided updates to the inter-ministerial team, on the status of implementation of the recommendations, with time - frames and reporting requirements for agreed upon deliverables.
The meeting was Chaired by Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles and was attended by several cabinet ministers inclusive of Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales. The Committee is charged with the transformation of the water sector and, was put together following a Cabinet Sub Committee Meeting in December 2020. Minister Gonzales joined us via Zoom.
GENETICS FACTS ABOUT THE COVID VACCINE
There are so many questions surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines. Can it compromise your DNA, who should stay away from it and who are at risk for blood clots if vaccinated? To better help us understand, we were joined by Dr. Nicole Ramlachan. She is a Geneticist consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd., and Associate Professor, Biotechnology at the University of Trinidad and Tobago.
HOT ONES CARIBBEAN
You may have seen clips from your favourite celebrities on the popular YouTube web series ' Hot Ones'. It's basically an interview over a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings. It's an award winning web series and now, there's a Caribbean version already in production.10 questions, 10 wings, and 10 really HOT Caribbean Pepper Sauces. TEMPO Networks is one of the main stakeholders and founder Frederick Morton has joined the project as Producer, he joined us.
BOCAS LIT FEST
The annual NGC Bocas Lit Fest, gets underway from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th April for an eleventh year. The festival is entirely virtual, free to attend, and livestreaming from Bocas' website @bocaslitfest.com, as well as on their YouTube and Facebook pages.
The NGC Children's Bocas Lit Fest will occur within two days of the festival, Saturday from 10 - 10:30 am and on Sunday from 9-10 am. We were joined by Danielle Delon, Director of the NGC Children's Bocas Lit Fest and Farouk Jr, Singer/Actor, Storyteller featured in the 2021 Children's Bocas Lit Fest.
TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION ELECTION
Let's touch on a bit of sport. There's a lot of anticipation regarding Sunday's election and Annual General Meeting of the Table Tennis Association. The executive has been under fire by several local clubs, voicing their concerns publicly.
We were joined by Merle Baggoo- Former. National Champion and she is offering herself up on Sunday for the position of President or Treasurer and we also have Curtis Humphreys and National Men's team Captain Player.