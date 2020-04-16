On Thursday's Morning Edition, we took a look at the political scene with political commentator Ralph Maraj.
We got perspective on the economic impact of COVID- 19 and found out how businesses in central and south Trinidad are coping. Jaishima Leladharsingh, Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers was our guest.
While the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the way we do just about everything, it doesn't mean that everything comes to a complete. In the second hour we told you about what's happening with D MAD Company, their upcoming spoken word competition 'Why Should I Care' and voting for that ends Friday 17th. Andre Dillon the founder and Creative Director of DMAD Company joined us.
The Bocas Lit and a vitual book launched scheduled for April 30th with author & entrepreneur Daniel Francis spoke to Fazeer.