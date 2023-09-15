In this episode of Morning Edition, Economist Mariano Browne gives his perspective on the Prime Minister's Press Conference yesterday. 

We want to hear from you call us at 623-1711 ext 1995. 

The Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries is hosting a two days virtual Caribbean Services Exporters Symposium (CSES) on the 26th and 27th. To tell us more about the event is Vashti Guyadeen Chief Executive Officer of TTCSI. 

The Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago will be having a unity rally entitled, "Security Lives Matter" on the 19th of September at Woodford Square.

Here to tell us more about the event is Deryck Richardson President Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago and Curtis Crevelle PRO Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Naparima Association of Past Students, AGM and Elections will be conducting its first ever election online.

Here to tell us more about the virtual elections is Avinash Suruj and Brian Jordan.

The CPL dice continues to roll as the last unbeaten team in the competition has fallen.

This morning we see what that means for the rest of the pack as the Guyana Road show takes a break heading into what is anticipated to be a bumper weekend.

As always we also take a peek behind the scenes to see how teams are preparing off the field.

Hold onto your seats! The ride gets wild on the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show! 

The Saint Lucia Kings confirmed their place in the CPL Playoffs after they ended the Guyana Amazon Warriors unbeaten run with a comfortable seven wicket victory last evening.

The Amazon Warriors posted 167/5 after winning the toss and batting first.

And the Kings would look comfortable chasing down the 168 to win with 15 balls to spare.

After the match both captains reflected on the results. 

Thanks for watching the Bowl them Out Show. Have a great weekend. 

Morning Edition:15th September 2023

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TAHIR AND KING INTERVIEWS

TAHIR AND KING INTERVIEWS

Both captains spoke after the match with the Warriors Imran Tahir delighted with the overall performance while his opposite number Brandon King pointed fingers at his batters.

VASER CLAW HITS THE BIG SCREEN

VASER CLAW HITS THE BIG SCREEN

Get the popcorn ready there's a new local film playing in cinemas.

It's called Vaser Claw.

No spoilers, but it's about an alien on a quest to find out the truth.

PM TO WRITE OPPOSITION LEADER ON CRIME TALKS

PM TO WRITE OPPOSITION LEADER ON CRIME TALKS

In response to the President's call earlier this week for collaboration in Parliament to deal with crime, the Prime Minister says that he intends to write to the Leader of the Opposition so that the Government and Opposition can "see what common ground exists" between them on the matter.

ROBBER KILLED IN BAR BRAWL

ROBBER KILLED IN BAR BRAWL

Two bandits who attempted to rob an Arouca bar early Thursday morning got a rude awakening when they were chased by an angry mob of patrons.

One of the bandits was later struck by a vehicle while fleeing and the driver of the car doubled back and again ran over him. The bandit died later at hospital.