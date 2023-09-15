Morning Edition:15th September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Economist Mariano Browne gives his perspective on the Prime Minister's Press Conference yesterday.
The Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries is hosting a two days virtual Caribbean Services Exporters Symposium (CSES) on the 26th and 27th. To tell us more about the event is Vashti Guyadeen Chief Executive Officer of TTCSI.
The Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago will be having a unity rally entitled, "Security Lives Matter" on the 19th of September at Woodford Square.
Here to tell us more about the event is Deryck Richardson President Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago and Curtis Crevelle PRO Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Naparima Association of Past Students, AGM and Elections will be conducting its first ever election online.
Here to tell us more about the virtual elections is Avinash Suruj and Brian Jordan.
The CPL dice continues to roll as the last unbeaten team in the competition has fallen.
This morning we see what that means for the rest of the pack as the Guyana Road show takes a break heading into what is anticipated to be a bumper weekend.
As always we also take a peek behind the scenes to see how teams are preparing off the field.
The Saint Lucia Kings confirmed their place in the CPL Playoffs after they ended the Guyana Amazon Warriors unbeaten run with a comfortable seven wicket victory last evening.
The Amazon Warriors posted 167/5 after winning the toss and batting first.
And the Kings would look comfortable chasing down the 168 to win with 15 balls to spare.
After the match both captains reflected on the results.
