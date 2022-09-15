We are now joined by the President of the Eastern Business & Merchants Association Ricardo Mohammed and newly elected Vice President Damien Chow to discuss their plans for the Association going forward and about the upcoming budget, what they are hoping for and what are their concerns.
Let's now focus on the economy and views ahead of the September 26th budget presentation. In July, AMCHAM submitted its recommendations to the Ministry of Finance which include; a focus on information technology enabled services, a suggestion to establish an accountability council and steps to improve the ease of doing business.
We are joined by the Chief Executive Officer of AMCHAM Nirad Tiwarie, thank you for being with us.
The non-profit organization Alliance Française Trinidad and Tobago has had a presence in this country promoting the French language and culture for over 70 years.
Their new School Term begins on Monday and caters to both adults and children with classes in aims in French and culture. To tell us more is Director Sarah Garcia and President Whitney Punch-George.
Welcome back let's chat now with Vocalist with the Love Movement Chris Aird and Singer Sarah Fergusson.
Chris Aird is one of lead vocalist of The Love Movement choir and has been a member for the past 40 and also the longest standing male member of the choir.
Sarah joined her two older sisters in the Lights of Love Children's Choir in 2015, when she was 7 years old. She loves the singing, dancing and acting, which is an integral part of the Love Movement.
She, therefore, intends to join the Youth Outreach next year. This year, for the first time, Sarah will be singing as one of the main characters in Encanto.
As the music video indicated, we are focusing on entertainment for this segment as we welcome Miss Renuka to our Artiste's forum segment. Born Radha Renuka Mahabir, she is here to tell us about her latest song, Desh Ke Deewane.
Let's join them now to tell us more about the event.
Last Friday 9th September, Co-executive producers Mark Loquan and Maria Nunes premiered Women in Pan, an exciting 10-part web series exploring contemporary issues in steelpan through the journeys of five outstanding women: Dr Mia Gormandy-Benjamin, Vanessa Headley, Michelle Huggins-Watts, Natasha Joseph and Yuko Asada.
Through a number of wide-ranging interviews, the series aims to recognize the skills and contributions of these accomplished musicians in the sphere of composing, arranging, conducting, teaching, making and tuning pans and more.
A new episode will be released every Friday until November 11 when the series ends. We are joined by Mark Loquan – Co-executive Producer and Maria Nunes – Co-executive Producer/Director/Editor.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 9:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of sunrise Trinidad from Sham Sahadeo.