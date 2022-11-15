In this episode of Morning Edition, President of the Sills Farmers Support Group, Bindra Maharaj shares how farmers are considering dumping tools until the dry season as the losses are just too much for them to bear.
The heavy downpours of the rainy season has wrecked havoc on several communities, impacted their homes, livestock and produce. Over the past few days farmers have been making headlines, raising concern over their destroyed crops.
We are keeping the focus on the recent flooding but this time, the health risks which can be associated with it. The Ministry of Health wants to remind the public of the dos and don'ts when it comes to dealing with flood waters, from food and water safety as well as flood borne diseases.
The sixteen days of activism against Gender-Based Violence will begin on November 25th and observed as, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Let's now put our focus on health and wellness, a topic that has always been important but with the Covid-19 pandemic, more emphasis has been placed on its value.
Thesugarplum.net, a global platform dedicated to helping over 40s achieve optimal health and well-being through education, collaboration, inspiration and aspiration.
Dr. Sienko has over 32 years of international healthcare experience in both the public and private sector.
We are now joined by the Founder & Musical Director of the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic Kenneth Listhrop to tell us more about Christmas at the Tee Vees. It's on November 26th 27th at NAPA and the cost is $150.
