In this episode of Morning Edition, the proposed Trial by Judge Alone Bill 2023 is being met with some concern. The bill was debated in the Senate last week and on Friday, Attorney General Reginald Armour argued that judge-alone trials were not an infringement on a person's constitutional rights.
However both the Law Association and the Opposition have expressed reservations. Joining us this morning is Former Head of the Law Association Sophia Chote SC.
Its now time for our Business Breakfast segment. Today we are joined by President of the Greater San Fernando Business Chamber Kiran Singh to tell us about plans aimed at developing and increasing commercial activity in South Trinidad.
Over 150 researchers, policy makers, activists and community organizers will gather at the Trinidad Hilton on May 17th for the International Peace Research Association's conference 'Rooted Futures : Visions of Peace and Justice'.
To tell us more is Dr. Hakim Williams, Co-Chair of the Association's 2023 Conference Planning Committee and Professor of Peace & Justice studies at Gettysburg College.
