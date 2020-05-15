We checked in with Business Community in Tobago, is there economic hope on the sister isle given the Government's phased reopening plan? Diane Hadad- Chairperson, Tobago Division, T&T Chamber of Industry & Commerce joined us.
All across the nation, NGOs and corporate T&T are doing their part to assist the most vulnerable in the society. The Covid-19 impact took many by surprise...and the Rotary Club Port of Spain West is playing its part with relief efforts. To give us more information about a telethon on Sunday 17th May is the President of the Rotary Club of Port of Spain West, Frank Teelucksingh.
Also on the show was Senator Allyson West- Minister of Public Administration and Minister in the Ministry of Finance discussed the revenue Authority.
The entertainment industry has not been spared the wrath of Covid-19. Many festivals have been cancelled altogether, prompting concern over the future of industry. In a media Release the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation called on the Government to introduce a stimulus plan specific to the entertainment industry as part of the national conversation.
Similar concerns have been raised by the National Chutney Foundation, Director Vijay Ramlal Rai says that they have had to cancel events such as the Arrival Day National Intellectual Chutney and Classical Monarch. Chutney Artistes both locally and internationally have been feeling the pinch. We were joined by Mr. Rai.