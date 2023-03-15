In this episode of Morning Edition, we spoke with the Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales about the upcoming Caribbean Regional Water Loss Conference, which will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of March.
It will be the first to be held in the Caribbean and is intended to share information on non-revenue water management. The Minister will also be discussing a loan from the IDB and how TT will benefit from it
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has confirmed the return of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, noting that two cases have already been confirmed in the school system. Today we are joined by Snr. Paediatric Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Joanne Paul to tell us more about this disease.
Its time to take a look at what's happening in the Business Express with Managing Editor Curtis Williams.
The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association says this country's public health sector has a shortage of nurses that totals just over 3,700.
It is part of their warning to the Government that this country is losing nurses to better paying jobs abroad.
However, the Health Minister says there is no data that supports an exodus of nurses. Juhel Browne reports.
Jay Manganoo, Author of D.M Inspirational Collection of Quotes joins us to tell us about his book, what inspired him and what's next in his career.
Jay Manganoo, Author of D.M Inspirational Collection of Quotes joins us to tell us about his book, what inspired him and what's next in his career.