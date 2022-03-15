Our first guest is a former government minister, former commissioner of police, former politician or should I say, soon to be political leader? Rumours have floating around following the Prime Minister's exclusive interview with the Express Newspaper where he admitted to being the "high ranking official" who met with then Police Service Commission Chairman, Bliss Seepersad.
Gary Griffith says the interview was nothing more than an assassination of his character and says jealousy could be at play. given his popularity as commissioner. Mr. Griffith joins us.
Shifting our focus to consumer rights, they include the right to choose and the right to redress. Where there are rights there are responsibilities so consumers should ensure to save all receipts and ask questions at the point of sale. These reminders are what the Ministry of Trade and Industry hopes to emphasize commemorate World Consumer Rights Day.
This is being lead by the Consumer Affairs Division and with concerns over daily inflation rates, it's critical consumers ensure that they are getting value for money. Claudette Jordan-John, Director, Consumer Guidance & Protection (Ag.) at the Consumer Affairs Division joins us now.
The need to feel safer is a concern on the hearts of many and the TTPS, continues to advocate that they have not given up in the fight against crime.Acting Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar is here to tell us about some of the community initiatives undertaken by the TTPS.
For more than twenty years, the non-profit organization ParentingTT has been assisting both parents and children through various programmes. They are set to embark upon another virtual course...this time, dealing with Separation and Divorce. It's one of the painful situations that can be less stressful if you are properly informed and are given the essential coping mechanisms.
'The Journey Through Separation and Divorce runs from March 19th to April 9th , we are joined by Nelini Mohammed, Programme Coordinator and Reina Frampton-Timothy, Board Chair.
The Annual World Down Syndrome Day Conference happens on March 21st at the Hyatt Regency. The virtual event gets going from 9 am and is open to all. It's happening under the theme 'Lots of Socks "Rock Your Socks' and here to share to more details are:
Glen Niles, President and Founder of the Down Syndrome Family Network
Lisa Ghany, Director Down Syndrome Family Network.
Welcome back, we continue to highlight women during International Women's Month. Genevieve Pantin who was born in Trinidad and a former model, is the director of a Global Consultancy company and the founder of the online publication www.VieveLiving.com. She is here to chat about the launch of her new book "A Lioness Heart – Find your purpose find your path"