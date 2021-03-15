In this edition of the Morning Edition, we spoke on a number of topics with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. The Ant-Gang legislation, the Bail Amendment Act, one year anniversary of the Covid-19 restrictions but let's begin with the front page story of the Express 'tea or tequila?'

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith claims some restaurants are flouting the Covid health regulations by serving alcohol in tea cups and allowing patrons beyond the 10 p.m. closing time. Over the weekend officer visited one businesswoman, who complained that about eight to 12 officers entered the premises in a disrespectful manner at 10.15 p.m. to ensure that operations were shut down and is claiming 'harassment', the Commissioner joined us via Zoom.

World Social Work day will be observed tomorrow, Tuesday 16th March, 2021, under the theme "Úbuntu: I am Because We Are. - Strengthening Social Solidarity and Global Connectedness." What is it like to be a social worker and to what capacity are the services utilized in T&T? We were joined by Farisha Mohammed Family Service Social Worker at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

And in our open forum segment, we spoke with the Commissioner of Police earlier, there's also the one year anniversary of the Covid-19 positive case and restrictions.

Here's what our viewers said when they took the opportunity to raise other issues.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Upset Resident

Upset Resident

An incomplete wall is now causing problems for a family in Mt. St. George, Tobago.The wall was being built by a contractor attached to the THA's Division of Infrastructure but work stopped.

Rowley To Blame

Rowley To Blame

The collapse of the National Tripartite Advisory Council is being placed squarely at the feet of Prime Minister Rowley. This by leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdulah, during a media conference at the party's head office in San Fernando today.

Past 7 Days On 6: 14th March, 2021

Past 7 Days On 6: 14th March, 2021

One year of COVID-19 - the Chief Medical Officer gave T&T a passing grade… Taxi drivers rolled out safety features to help protect the travelling public… And a bloody 24 hours marred the start of the week. Here are some highlights from last week’s newscast.

12 Year Old Singer

12 Year Old Singer

A 12 year old Tobago girl is using her time during the Covid19 pandemic to compose a host of songs. Ihouma Straughn-George a student of the Mason Hall Secondary school told TV6 she discovered her voice following the death of her grandfather in November of 2019.