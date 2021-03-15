In this edition of the Morning Edition, we spoke on a number of topics with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. The Ant-Gang legislation, the Bail Amendment Act, one year anniversary of the Covid-19 restrictions but let's begin with the front page story of the Express 'tea or tequila?'
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith claims some restaurants are flouting the Covid health regulations by serving alcohol in tea cups and allowing patrons beyond the 10 p.m. closing time. Over the weekend officer visited one businesswoman, who complained that about eight to 12 officers entered the premises in a disrespectful manner at 10.15 p.m. to ensure that operations were shut down and is claiming 'harassment', the Commissioner joined us via Zoom.
World Social Work day will be observed tomorrow, Tuesday 16th March, 2021, under the theme "Úbuntu: I am Because We Are. - Strengthening Social Solidarity and Global Connectedness." What is it like to be a social worker and to what capacity are the services utilized in T&T? We were joined by Farisha Mohammed Family Service Social Worker at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
And in our open forum segment, we spoke with the Commissioner of Police earlier, there's also the one year anniversary of the Covid-19 positive case and restrictions.
