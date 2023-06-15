In this episode of Morning Edition, Councillor Rafi Mohammed joined us to discuss how residents from his community are coping with flooding.
We are now discussing the launch of the Sexual Harassment in the workplace tri-lingual helpline as well as The National Workplace Policy on Sexual Harassment with Ms Sabina Gomez, Chief Labour Relations Officer of the Conciliation, Advisory and Advocacy Division of the Ministry of Labour.
To the political arena now. We do have several matters to discuss including the Local Government Election and everything surrounding it with MP for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally is on the line.
Have you ever heard about the use of dogs to help diabetics? Well to tell us more is Leslie Roher-Reece, a dog trainer and Diabetic dog user.
The countdown is on to Father's Day and today we have with us live on set Joey Rivers, Founder of the Calypso Art Specialists Trinidad and Tobago. He's here to tell us about "Oh My Papa".
Preparations are underway for Spice Mas. With us this morning are Nikoyan Roberts- Grenada Tourism Authority, Arlene Friday- CEO of the Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association and Cecil Noel -CEO of the SpiceMas Corporation.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. As we go we leave you with this update from Maracas.