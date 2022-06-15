In this Morning Edition, we are joined by OWTU-Trustee Janelle Thomas to discuss the importance of women in the Trade Union and the Trade Union movements reach.
We are now joined by the elected 2nd vice-president of the OWTU.
Father Martin Sirju, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Port-of-Spain, accompanies us now to talk about the significance of Corpus Christi.
The growing crime rate is a major deterrent to consumers and investors according to businesses. The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers believe that support must be given to the TTPS for them to properly execute their duties.
In a media release, the Chambers outline a number of incidents including, the recent bank robbery on Couva. They are calling for greater collaboration in the fight against crime as it's also hurting the economy. Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers joins us now.
In this segment, we focus on the elderly in our society and services available to better assist them on this journey. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is on Wednesday and to commemorate this, the Ministry will host a webinar dealing with estate planning and financial literacy.
To tell us what we can expect and also, update us about the current situation on the reports of elder abuse is Dr. Hyacinth Blake who is the Director, Division of Ageing.
Veteran Calypsonian, King Soul is celebrating his 50th year in the entertainment business with a concert series which begins this evening. Entitled ' Show and Dance ' the calypsonian will entertainment fans in his usual flair at Kaiso Blues Café and NAPA over a four day period.
The supporting cast include: Johnny King, Bunny B, Crazy and many more. Tickets are $100. Joining us via Zoom to tell us about the preparation process is Rannie Peters, known in the Calypso world as King Soul.
Thank you very much for viewing