KAMLA MISREPRESENTED SAYS OPPOSITION
Let's place the focus on the political landscape. Member of Parliament and spokesperson for the UNC on the Covid-19 Pandemic Dr. Rishad Seecharan joined us via Zoom.
LABOUR DAY 2021
The country will have its forty eighth observance of the Labour Day Holiday on Saturday, commemorating the day of the Butler Oilfield riots in 1937. Tensions were high in the workplace at the time and can the same be said in 2021?. The world is going through the Covid-19 pandemic and several changes have been made to the working environment, some even lost their jobs due to economic fallout. We got a perspective of the labour environment under their domain from: Judy Charles the President of the Transport and Industrial Workers Union and Clyde Elder the Secretary General Communication Workers' Union.
TTPS TO INCREASE PRE CURFEW PATROLS
At a media conference yesterday, Commissioner Gary Griffith lamented over the increased speeding and criminal activities that are committed just before the curfew hours kick in. The TTPS pledged increased patrols to ensure that law and order is upheld and to tell us more we were joined by Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
DIGICEL BUSINESS FOCUSES ON SMART HEALTHCARE
Since the onset of the pandemic, Health-care worldwide has taken a more technological approach. From Doctor visits to vaccination drives, technology companies are being called upon to play a greater in the fight against Covid-19. Digicel Business is stepping up to the plate in T&T, the company has already assisted in smart health-care in various parts of the region. We heard more about the T&T rollout from Laurence Modeste General Manager of Digicel Business.
ARTISTE'S FORUM
We were joined by Alyssa Joseph, a fourteen-year-old Gospel Singer and Songwriter. The form three student of ASJA Girls College, Charlieville seeks to inspire and encourage fellow citizens to live a positive life. She joins us now to chat about her latest single 'Put Down the Gun’.
FATHERHOOD IN SOCIETY
Just in case you forgot, Father's day is coming up on Sunday and the Fathers Association, formerly the Single Fathers Association is hosting a couple events to commemorate Father's Day. Fatherhood in the society takes lace tomorrow via Zoom from 4 pm and also, ' Big Man Ting Show ' that's happening on Sunday from 6 pm. Rhondall Feeles, the President of the Fathers Association joined us.