On this first Morning Edition's segment, we want to focus on Tobago and specifically the economy. Rising food prices and economic stimulation remains a high concern, businesswoman Diane Hadad joins us this morning. "Have you seen any meaningful steps by the THA to move the economy forward?"

We are continuing our conversation with Diane Hadad businesswoman in Tobago.

It's anniversary time at the Lydians as their steel orchestra celebrates twenty five years of existence. Seasons of Steel A Lydian Steel is happening at Queen's Hall this Saturday and Sunday. Led by Musical Director Carl Anthony Hines, it promises to be a treat for steelpan lovers and will also feature some of your favourite Lydian soloists, and a small choral ensemble. The event is supported by First Citizens Bank and to tell us more are Carl Anthony Hines- Musical Director and Astra Noel Lydian Steel Captain.
 
At the end of last month, First Citizens launched an Additional Public Offering of 10,869,565 shares. The APO is in keeping with the last year's budget announcement where the Finance Minister spoke of a third divestiture of shares in First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Limited. Here to give us the details and help us understand exactly what this means is First Citizens Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Business Generation, Mr. Jason Julien.
 
 
#comehomeforemancipation is the tag line for this year's Emancipation Celebrations under the Emancipation Support Committee. Events have already begun and returning after a two year hiatus will be the Kambule Street Procession. This year marks Emancipation Support Committee's 30th anniversary and they intend to make it a memorable one.

The Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village will formally open on July 29 at 10 a.m. and here to tell us more are Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, Executive Chair-ESC and Jacqui Burgess, Director of Culture- ESC.
 
The Caribbean Alliance of National Psychological Associations is taking submissions for an open call for Art Submissions from children between the ages of 8-16 . The association is hosting a virtual exhibition between September and October of this year under the theme "Caribbean Youth Arts In Times of Covid-19. We are joined by Dr Katija Khan, President Elect of CANPA and the Project Lead of the Caribbean Youth Mental Health Champions Project .
 
It's time for a regional update...We go to Barbados.
 
 
Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes has been mandated by Prime Minister Mia Mottley to investigate the issue of bank fees, which are said to be among factors driving the rising cost of goods.

As she rolled out a raft of measures to offer relief to consumers during a national press conference on Thursday, Mottley made clear that Government will have to tackle the matter though she was prepared to engage in conversations first before introducing legislation. Mottley insisted that she was not picking on banks which she acknowledged were impacted by Government's debt restructuring and the introduction of the pandemic levy.

Now to news in Guyana.

A $3 billion supplementary budget to address issues that are affecting indigenous communities was yesterday announced by President Irfaan Ali.

The announcement came after Indigenous Leaders were asked at the National Toshaos Conference on Wednesday to identify issues affecting their communities and then formulate plans to solve those. The majority of the money will go towards addressing issues in education, health or agriculture.
Thank you for viewing and we invite you to join us live on Monday from 6 a.m. A reminder that we are under an adverse weather alert until 6 p.m., and let's show you those contact numbers again in case you are in need of assistance. We leave you with this closing image from Sham Sahadeo, he calls it 'Super Buck Moon '.

DUKE LEADS PROTEST OVER POLICE KILLINGS

Watson Duke, the Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, and the Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA, continued the call for justice Thursday.

He led a demonstration in Port of Spain, in response to police fatally shooting three young men, on July 2nd.

Duke is now calling for the survivors of that shooting to become State witnesses.

GATE FALLS AND KILLS SECURITY GUARD

A security guard was killed after a gate fell on him while he was on duty early Thursday morning. It is the second such an incident has claimed a life within the past four days.

Perhaps even more astounding is the geographical locations of the two incidents.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS PREVIEW

On Friday, T&T will begin their campaign at the IAAF World Championships.

Portious Warren and Jerod Elcock will be the first to compete for this country at the event in Eugene Oregon USA. Warren will be representing T&T in the Shotput, while Elcock will be taking part in the 100 metres. Both athletes are expected to be up against tough opposition.

VENEZUELAN CHILDREN TO SUE THE STATE

Attorneys for a group of Venezuelan children who are currently detained at the Heliport in Chaguaramas have indicated their intention to file civil proceedings against the State for unlawful detention.

Should the proceedings be pursued, the State may be called upon by the courts to pay millions of dollars in compensation.

TTSIDA TO PROPOSE STIFF INDUSTRY RULES

Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association says they will be proposing stiff regulations when it meets with the government next week.

During a media conference this morning, President of TTSIDA says following a general assembly meeting on Wednesday, they are prepared to make some serious recommendations they believe could halt the rampant copper thefts across the country.