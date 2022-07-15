On this first Morning Edition's segment, we want to focus on Tobago and specifically the economy. Rising food prices and economic stimulation remains a high concern, businesswoman Diane Hadad joins us this morning. "Have you seen any meaningful steps by the THA to move the economy forward?"
We are continuing our conversation with Diane Hadad businesswoman in Tobago.
The Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village will formally open on July 29 at 10 a.m. and here to tell us more are Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, Executive Chair-ESC and Jacqui Burgess, Director of Culture- ESC.
As she rolled out a raft of measures to offer relief to consumers during a national press conference on Thursday, Mottley made clear that Government will have to tackle the matter though she was prepared to engage in conversations first before introducing legislation. Mottley insisted that she was not picking on banks which she acknowledged were impacted by Government's debt restructuring and the introduction of the pandemic levy.
Now to news in Guyana.
A $3 billion supplementary budget to address issues that are affecting indigenous communities was yesterday announced by President Irfaan Ali.