Border reopening, crime and security, prison reform. There is so much we discussed with our guest, member of Parliament for Laventille West and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.
Lutalo Masimba known in the Cultural fraternity as Brother Resistance passed away on Tuesday night at Westshore hospital. We have a pioneer for the Rapso Genre, another one of the babies from our indigenous Calypso music. He presented thought provoking lyrics in a unique delivery, helping to push Rapso into mainstream. He would have served more than one term as President of TUCO and was also at the helm of the Calypso Tent Kaiso House. His work would have inspired many of our artistes today, we were joined by Vice President of Tuco and Calypsonian Ainsley King, fellow Rapso Artiste and Producer Omari Ashby and Artiste Aaron Duncan.
It was just over two weeks ago news broke of the passing of prolific songwriter Winsford 'Joker' Devine. His career included more than 500 calypsoes including classics for the Mighty, Baron, Machel Montano, King Austin, Crazy, The Mighty Trini the Mighty Gabby and more.
A Tribute hosted by Friends of Mr. Biswas in collaboration with other stakeholders will stream live this evening from 6:30pm on the NALISTT YouTube page.
Professor Emeritus, Kenneth Ramchand, Chairman, Friends of Mr. Biswas, Dr. Anthony 'Gabby' Carter- Veteran Calypsonian from Barbados told us more.
We are eight days away from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, of course Team TTO will be represented at this very unique staging of the event. You are hearing music from Gospel Artiste and Producer Nathanael Hamilton, you may also know him as the other half of the Fisherman Project, a top local songx2; writing and production company. His latest song 'Dream' is described as fitting for the Olympic season. Nathanael joined us.
We are into another Artiste's Forum Segment and were joined by Freetown Collective. They have new music, released a couple weeks ago and their ongoing Love Over Everything campaign.
Muhammad Muwakil, Co-founder/Lead vocalist and Lou Lyons Co-founder/Lead guitarist joined us.