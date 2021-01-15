Our first guest on Friday's Morning Edition was Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. In the recent weeks, there seems to have been more activities in contradiction with Covid-19 regulations engaging the attention of the police. No Man's Land, Passage to Asia, Zesser parties, Sekon Sta and much more.

The 18th Youth Parliamentary Debate took place on Monday under a virtual setting. Participants engaged in a Private Motion on the Implementation of new strategies to bridge the digital divide in Trinidad and Tobago. We were joined by Khaleem Ali- Top Debater, Youth Parliament 2021, Kemuel Pascall- Second Place, Youth Parliament Debate 2021 and Kobe Sandy- Third Place, Youth Parliament Debate 2021.

Yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh along with officials from the Health Ministry and North West Regional Health Authority... met with representatives of the T&T Registered Nurses Association. The Association has expressed concerns about staff and patients at the Port of Spain General testing positive for COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said, among the main topics discussed at today's meeting were: using rapid antigen tests to test patients before admission, and to increase staff testing.

We heard from the Registered Nurses Association President Idi Stuart on the meeting and cricket in a time of Covid-19, the West Indies are set to kick off their tour against Bangladesh next Wednesday with the first One Day International. Let's got the views ahead of the series.

CRBC: Gov’t Intervention Needed On Shipping Charges

We're being warned again that the cost of manufacturing is going up. The latest organisation to sound the alarm is the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers which is linking it to a decision TT dollars. CRBC fears this could lead to a shortage of goods and is calling on the government to intervene.

Crime Wrap: 14th January, 2021

The Moriah Station remains open, A Nigerian national detained for attention to ship cocaine to India and Thailand and a Penal man gets 30 days hard labour for stealing a bike.

Food Crisis Looming

One food distributor forewarns of an almost 35 percent hike in the price of foods in the next three months if there is no intervention in Forex matters and an overhauling of food production in T&T.