Our first guest on Friday's Morning Edition was Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. In the recent weeks, there seems to have been more activities in contradiction with Covid-19 regulations engaging the attention of the police. No Man's Land, Passage to Asia, Zesser parties, Sekon Sta and much more.
The 18th Youth Parliamentary Debate took place on Monday under a virtual setting. Participants engaged in a Private Motion on the Implementation of new strategies to bridge the digital divide in Trinidad and Tobago. We were joined by Khaleem Ali- Top Debater, Youth Parliament 2021, Kemuel Pascall- Second Place, Youth Parliament Debate 2021 and Kobe Sandy- Third Place, Youth Parliament Debate 2021.
Yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh along with officials from the Health Ministry and North West Regional Health Authority... met with representatives of the T&T Registered Nurses Association. The Association has expressed concerns about staff and patients at the Port of Spain General testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Ministry said, among the main topics discussed at today's meeting were: using rapid antigen tests to test patients before admission, and to increase staff testing.
We heard from the Registered Nurses Association President Idi Stuart on the meeting and cricket in a time of Covid-19, the West Indies are set to kick off their tour against Bangladesh next Wednesday with the first One Day International. Let's got the views ahead of the series.