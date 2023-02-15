In this episode of Morning Edition, Economist Mariano Browne weighed in on the Guyana Energy Conference which Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is attending. Mr. Browne joined us to give us his perspective on what this means for T&T.
Born in Marabella, South Trinidad, Pete Figaro was raised in a musical household with the inspiration of his father who was the lead guitarist of a Parang band.
Being neighbours with The Black Stalin, whom he idolized, afforded Pete countless words of advice and encouragement to aid the pursuit of his dreams as a musician himself.
He is now launching his own music career and joins us to tell more about his new offering "Stumbling".
Let's talk Hennessy! Yes, we are live in studio with Hennessy C.E.O. Laurent Boillot to talk about the official opening of the newly refurbished Maloney Basketball Outdoor Court, sponsored in part by Hennessy, and to promote the Global Hennessy and NBA 'In The Paint' project.
Hailing from the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, US based artist Rachel Purcell A.K.A. RAE is well on her way to becoming one of the formidable female talents of Soca music.
She made her debut in October 2019 with "Work It" off of Motto's Toatin Riddim for Carnival 2020. She joins us now to talk about her plans for carnival 2023.
Born out of the "Party Time" movement Stacey Sobers became a household name as a performer on the local talent show "Party Time" as part of the group "Black by Nature" which remains responsible for the launch of a new generation of singers, musicians and dancers in Trinidad and Tobago.
She is here now to tell us about her 2023 offering "Like You Already" which will perform later as well as one of her hits that we all know!
