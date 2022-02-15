The Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob says concerns from varius international agencies over the extra judicial manner in which officers of the Special operations Team executed their duties is the reason for it being dismantled.
He also noted there is a recommendation from independent investigative body from the PCA , that the unit be dismantled after the killings of Devon Charles aka Joel Balcon and Andrew "Solo" Morris over which several officers have been suspended. According to the Express, in November last year Mr. Jacob indicated that the unit would not be disbanded, however that position change following information he received in December, that international agencies which share information and financial assistance with the TTPS. Joining us this morning is Acting Commissioner Jacob.
The President of the Greater San Fernando Business Chamber joins us thsi morning to give an update on the situation at KETAN'S Jewllers folling a robbery that led to the fatal shooting a security guard. Two persons have since been held and charged in connection with the incident. President of the Chamber Kiran Singh has told Tv6 that the workers were traumatised by the shooting and there was no telling when the store would reopen. Today he is here to tell us what is the current situation and about his concerns over security and police presence in the area.
The big story is the continuing uncertainty over the staging of the Calypso and Extempo Monarch competitions due to funding. The preliminaries for these competitions were postponed over the weekend and a meeting was scheduled for yesterday between the National Carnival Commission and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organization.
The NCC believes the competitions can be held with the monies allocated while TUCO holds a different view. What are your views ? we also want to hear from those of you who have visited the carnival events thus far. According to the NCC, the carnival pods are almost sold out.
Whether you refer to it as a sweet, savoury or even sour taste...carnival activities are underway inclusive of those involving the national instrument. Pan Trinbago has outlined its list of events for the season and it begins this Saturday with Pan in de Sancoche at the Queen's Park Savannah.
Twenty seven steelbands will participate in the concert event featuring single Pan and Small Conventional Bands as the headline acts. Then on Saturday 26th, the event "Musical Showdown in De Big Yard'" will showcase the Medium and Large Conventional Bands. The participating bands
will each perform two songs, a Panorama type arrangement and a Bomb tune, exceeding no more than 15 minutes. Eighty three steelbands have registered for Pan Trinbago's Carnival 2022 events and president Beverly Ramsey-Moore joins us.
Focusing on education and the Business Development Unit at The UWI St. Augustine Campus. They are hosting a workshop tomorrow entitled ' Business Communication Workshop '.To give us more details is Dr. Cherisse Permell-Hutton ,Business Development Coordinator at the unit.