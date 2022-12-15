In this episode of Morning Edition, Scrap Iron Dealers won't be allowed to export copper for at least one year. This was revealed by the Attorney General as he piloted the new Scrap Metal Bill 2022 in the House of Representatives.
It's not the news that Scrap iron dealers wanted to hear.
This was revealed by the Attorney General, as he piloted the new Scrap Metal Bill 2022 in the House of Representatives.
The legislation would repeal the old Metal and Marine Stores Act of 1904.
Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
The Children's Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is a specialised agency with responsibility for the care and protection of children who are at risk or have been victims of abuse or neglect. With children on vacation for the Christmas holidays, the Authority urges the nation to keep a special eye out for our children.
The school break provides children with a much-needed period to relax, recover and to exercise their rights to play and rest. Parents, guardians and communities have a responsibility to ensure that children in their care are safe from danger, meaningfully engaged and protected.
We are joined by Marlon Bascombe- Manager (Ag.) Investigation & Intervention Unit (North & East Zones).
On Tuesday, the Central Bank reported that headline inflation in T& T increased from 4.1 per cent in March 2022 to 6.3 per cent in September, 2022.
In its November Monetary Policy Report, which cited data from the Central Statistical Office, the Central Bank said: 'Food inflation maintained its upward trajectory over the period, moving from 7.9 per cent in March 2022 to 11.6 per cent in September 2022.'
Addressing the domestic economy as a whole, the report stated preliminary indicators suggest a continued rebound in economic activity during the third quarter of 2022 (July 1 to September 30, 2022).
The growth was broad based as both the energy and non-energy sectors grew 'buttressed by a robust expansion in natural gas production.' Professor Roger Hosein- Economist and Lecturer at UWI joins us now.
On the heels of the conclusion of Black History Month in November, the Black Agenda Black is hosting yet another African Expo this Saturday. It's at the Kwame Ture Education Centre from 10 am and we are joined by the founder of the Black Agenda Project Dr. David Muhammad.
Whether it's a Trini Christmas or vacation abroad, , there are a lot more temptations around when it comes to eating healthy.
Watching what we put into our bodies can be the difference between life or death so to help us with some of these choices.
We have invited Dietitian, Alicia Surujlal who is attached to the North West Regional Health Authority.
it's time for our Artiste's Forum. We are joined by former Chutney Soca Monarch KI to tell us about his latest song "Dan Dan Dan", described as a comical picture of discovering his significant other has another lover.
he Salvation Army, in collaboration with The Coosal's Group, is calling on Corporate T&T to support the cause of charity and poverty-relief, not just during the Yuletide season, but year-round.
The Salvation Army will distribute 1500 hampers this Christmas Season, and it's also set to open a transitional home for girls next year. Rynessa Cutting reports.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of the evening sky captured in the capital city by a viewer.