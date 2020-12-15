The families of three fishermen missing at sea are hoping for some good news from the authorities soon. Shaquille Charles, Walter Whiteman and Anthony Sandy went missing last Friday after they left the Guayaguayare port to fish.
Rushton Paray, Member of Parliament, Mayaro and Kerdasher Charles. She is the sister of one of the missing fishermen joined us.
To give us some safety tips and also update on the ability of the TTPS clamp down on the Covid-19 parties we were joined by Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
His name is synonymous with football, Everald 'Gally' Cummings former national coach and player is now an author. 'Gally Cummings: The Autobiography: The 60 Year History of a National Footballing Treasure' captures snippets of is experiences on and off the field. He joined us along with Gabre Cummings- the design Design Artist for the project.
Siel Environmental Services Limited is an organization that focuses on school-based waste education programmes and consultancy services. They are set to launch their first children's storybook on Thursday, ' KYs Magical Adventure - Where The Garbage Goes '
The book is the first edition of the series and were joined by the Founder and CEO Sian Cuffy-Young.