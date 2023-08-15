Morning Edition: 15th August 2023

In this Morning Edition we have in studio a Post Election Panel; live on set with us is Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga and via zoom Political Commentator Ralph Maharaj and Attorney at Law Martin George. Seven for the ruling PNM and seven for the UNC, with both parties claiming victory. The NTA, the PEP, PDP, MND and other smaller parities were not very successful in changing the minds of voters, since this year's results look very similar to the that of 2019.
As we continue our post election discussion, we are now joined live i studio by Karen Nunez Tesheira - Former Finance Minister and Vasant Bharath- Former Trade Minister and via zoom we have Former Planning Minister Bhoe Tewarie.
Today on our show we finish our chat with the prodigal son Dwayne Bravo, while we get a tease of the new TKR anthem "The Champion is Back". I'm your host James Saunders, today we've got a banger for you. Have you started getting your tickets yet?They are available at the CPL website at CPLT20.com.
Good news as the morning games at the Republic Bank CPL will welcome thousands of young people this summer. That's right there will be giveaways and entertainment at the matches starting at 10am in all territories including Trinidad and Tobago. The CPL will be working with government agencies, schools, cricket clubs, youth organisations and foundations to give away thousands of tickets to young people across the Caribbean.
Organisers are hoping to make the morning matches the biggest kids party in sport with thousands of younger age groups in attendance. Also partnering with CPL are Guardian Life who will also be supporting this wide-ranging initiative with further ticket giveaways with the Guardian Life Boundary Buddies scheme.
Alright time to get cracking, yesterday in part one we began our conversation with the champion boy himself Dwayne Bravo and his return to TKR. We touched on his return as well as his love for music.
Today we continue the conversation as we dive a bit deeper as we look ahead, look back and talk about his career achievements
And its the moment we've all been waiting for this morning exclusively on our show you get a sneak preview of the brand new TKR anthem courtesy the champion himself Dwayne Bravo. This morning we take an exclusive look inside 47 productions.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us tune in for M.E PRIME this evening.