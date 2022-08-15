The Scrap Iron Dealers Association says it is ready and willing to take the Government to court if it implements a proposed 6 month ban on the industry. President of the Association Allan Ferguson has called on the Prime Minister to work with the Association to regulate the industry. Joining us this morning via zoom is Mr. Ferguson.
We are now joined by David Abdulah, the Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice to talk about the Massive protest march staged on Friday in rejection of the 4% offer proposed by the Chief Personnel Officer. The Unions have described it as wicked, disrespectful and unfair.
The NESC is currently recruiting students for its upcoming academic year. Today they would like to share a bit about what their programme offers for potential students who want to learn a technical trade .
They offer GATE-Approved diplomas in technical fields for the energy, industrial and commercial sectors, and to tell us more is Kofi Toney-Manager Curriculum Services.
Lets chat now with Charu Lochan Dass, Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Franchise Holder and National Pageant Director and Reigning Miss TT world Jeanine Brandt
The Miss World Trinidad and Tobago pageant is about national service, service to the country, service to community and service to young girls and women to become role models. The mission is to ensure real and tangible projects will be launched and developed that impact communities.
Welcome back we are now putting the focus on the spate of murders over the weekend except this time we want to hear from you. What is your perspective on crime and society … call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
