Morning Edition: 15th April, 2021

NEW COVID REGULATIONS IN EFFECT
Rising Covid-19 cases have prompted Health Officials to implement stricter regulations in an aim to reduce the spread of the virus. 85 new cases were reported yesterday and two additional deaths. As a result, new regulations are now in place and include the closure of beaches and prohibition of in-housing dining for three weeks. Let's hear from some in the business community about how they are going to readjust their operations, we were joined by: Diane Hadad- Chairperson, Tobago Division, T&T Chamber, Reval Chattergoon- President Arima Business Association, Hassel Thom, President - Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association.
OPPOSITION ON NEW CASES
As most of us would already know, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh announced new measures that went into effect at midnight and expected to last a three-week period. Public gatherings have been reduced from ten to five, Religious services can continue at half capacity and the closure of beaches are just some of the new measures.
We got a view of the Opposition United National Congress who again boycotted yesterday's parliament sitting, raising Covid 19 concerns since the positive testing of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. We were joined by Dr. Rishard Seecheran Member of Parliament Caroni East.
CHILD ABUSE AWARENESS MONTH
It's one of those issues that should be everyone's business. Eradicating child abuse is a collective effort and can be easier said than done. The next three months, the Office of the Prime Minister Gender and Child Affairs Unit is seeking to make the country more proactive through education. The online initiative can be accessed via their website www.opm-gca.gov.tt/childabusecourse as well as social media pages.
To give us more details we had: Rosanna Cardines - Child Development Specialist Child Affairs Division, Office of the Prime Minster Gender and Child Affairs. Mandy Bailey- Child Rights Ambassador, Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs) Nicole Paul - Executive Director Caribbean Sign Language Centre.
MAGIC WORDS WITH MAX
Reading is said to strengthen the mental muscles in human beings. It helps with your imagination and overall comprehension abilities throughout your life. That is one of the reasons, it is encouraged from an early age. We are joined by someone who is an advocate for reading, 2018 Bocas Lit Fest 'People's Choice Book of the Year' winner Michelle Borel. She joined us to discuss her latest book geared to children ' Magic Words with Max.
THE CHRONICLES OF KAIRI
Let's continue with our focus on reading, books and literature. The Chronicles of Kairi, a seven volume fantasy series featuring the folklore creatures of Trinidad and Tobago. Book one is entitled ' the Mystery at Main Ridge' and follows an intriguing story of twin sisters Amber and Alyssa. We were joined by David Rajpaulsingh the Author and Allison Mykoo the Illustrator via Zoom.