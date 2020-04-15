On Wednesdays Morning Edition, we have our Focus on The Family segment. Kelly Mc Farlane Clinical & Organizational Psychologist will joined us via telephone to discuss Covid-19 and Anxiety.
Also on the show, students may have a longer period at home than originally expected. We spoke with Mom and entrepreneur Niki Rodrigues for some homeschooling tips for newbies.
We have that and much more including a conversation with The National Association of Primary Schools Principals president Lance Mottley and later on, local reggae sensation I-Sasha for our Artiste's Forum segment.