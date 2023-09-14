Morning Edition: 14th September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Criminologist Ramesh Deosaran gives his perspective on the call from the President Christine Kangaloo for politicians to unite against crime.
September is Adoption and Foster Care Awareness Month in Trinidad and Tobago. The Children's Authority is currently promoting Kinship Foster Care as an alternative placement arrangement to traditional Foster Care.
Two representatives from the Children's Authority are here to tell us more, Anjuli Tewarie De Fague, Foster Care Team Lead and Avion Thompson, Children's Services Associate.
PAVI is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which, since established in 1995, have as one of its' mandates provided rehabilitation/adjustment-to-blindness training to many persons who during this period lost sight or were losing sight in the areas of orientation, mobility, daily living skills and counselling. To tell us more are Bhawani Persad, President of PAVI and Chiemeka James CEO of BURN TEAM GLOBAL LIMITED.
Box Cart Intercol provides a perfect hands-on opportunity to re-ignite our young people about learning, creating and achieving. At all of our events, boys and girls, 16 and younger are the most involved in the
researching, designing, building, and racing of the carts. To tell us more is Director Andre Crichlow.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors won at Providence Stadium, beating the Jamaica Talllawahs last night in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
