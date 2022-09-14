We are now chatting with the Head of the Tobago Business Chamber on the public dispute between Political Leader of the PDP Watson Duke and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. Mr. George describes it as a leadership crisis. Today he joins us to share his perspective on the situation.
With us now is Head of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon to get an update on the status of their salary negotiations, and the continuing lack of consideration he says is shown to the the fire service regarding upkeep of stations and equipment.
Thanks for staying with us and welcome to the second hour of Morning Edition. Camille Swapp has been involved in advocacy and the dissemination of information on How to Support Children, Teens and Emerging Adults for quite some time. She Promotes Healthy Happy Learning Among Our Youth.
The Former Director of Youth Affairs at Vision on Mission says learning is a process that must not be forced or rushed. She joins us now to tell us more.
The Cannabis market has grown in popularity within the region and come Thursday, CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo will commence until Saturday 17th. It is the fifth such conference and the first following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Organizers are boasting of increased participation from across the region and to tell us more is Douglas Gordon, the CanEx Founder.
Welcome back....we wrap up today with a focus on religion. We are joined by some members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are here to tell us more about how their faith views the state of the family and our youth in society.
We are joined by Tracy Browning, 2nd Counselor in Primary General Presidency, J. Anette Dennis 1st Counselor in Relief Society General Presidency and Christopher T. Danzell, Stake President Port of Spain Trinidad Stake.
