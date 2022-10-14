This morning we are joined by Rajesh Lall the Councillor for Lengua /Indian Walk to discuss the murder of Collin Forbes, a 42 year old father who got into a fender-bender collision.
The vehicle driven by a group of Spanish-speaking men early yesterday morning. Reports say the man who lived in Indian Walk, had offered to repair the minor damage to the vehicle, but the encounter turned violent after he informed the police about the incident.
According to the Trinidad Express witnesses said that the group of attacked Forbes, pelt glass bottles at him and the vehicle he drove, and stabbed him.Today we will be discussing this incident and what has been described by the councillor as 'so many killings in Moruga lately".
We will now open the phone lines at 623-1711 ext 1995 to get your thoughts on the killing of the Moruga Mechanic after a fender bender, as well as the 30 year old Penal taxi driver who was chopped multiple times, robbed and left for dead in Palo Seco.... and the constant reports of senseless crimes taking place in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Stage is set for Credit Union week hosted by the North West Regional Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union League on Sunday. A estimated crowd of 1, 500 persons will be in attendance. President of the Cooperative Credit Union League of TT Ltd, Joseph Remy joins us now to tell us more about the event and the plans moving forward.
It's time for lesson two of our 2022 season of Our Patois, Our Culture. It's where we explore Trinidad Patois and the origins of some of the words we use daily. Here with us once again are Michelle Mora-Foderingham, Trinidad Patois Facilitator and Nnamdi Hodge- Trinidad Patios Teacher, Caribbean Yard Campus .
We are now chatting with Richie Sookhai- Pres. Chaguanas Chamber of Industry & Commerce to tell us about the increased business in the Central area. He says things are improving and its a positive sign given all that transpired during and after the Covid 19 pandemic.
For our final segment we are focusing on mental health and integrative Practitioner. Kersha Andrews is a single mom and in 2020 both she and her son, were diagnosed ADHD and Sensory Processing Disorder. Ms. Andrews is here to share some tips and talk about the ways she spreads awareness on ADHD.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of the "Venezuelan coastline from South Trinidad" by Sham Sahadeo.