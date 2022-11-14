In this episode of Morning Edition, the Mayor of the nation's capital city says the police are working and it is not for him to assess their performance.
This as he called on the entire society to work together on getting rid of any perception that crime is an opportunity.
He spoke with our Political Editor Juhel Browne after the wreath laying ceremony at Memorial Park yesterday.
On November 19th the world will observe International Men's Day, a cause championed by T&T's very own Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh. Acting Corporal Derrick Sharbodie shares his perspective.
Of late, the country has seen an increase in violent crime acts mainly perpetrated by men. In our observance on International Men's week, we will be talking to men from all walks and backgrounds, highlighting the positive work they are doing.
Today we begin with Acting Corporal Derrick Sharbodie. He is the founder of the St. James Police Youth Club and has spent a lot of time, assisting our youth especially those who maybe heading down a troubling road. Also, joining us via zoom is Jaron Nurse, Alumni Member of the Youth Club and Gospel Artiste.
Export Centres Company Limited is once again hosting a Christmas Village Craft Market and it will be held on December 10th at the Queen's Park Savannah.
It's an opportunity to showcase local creativity as well as encourage a buy local campaign. The market is part of ECCL's thrust into the development and expansion of the local craft sector as a major source of revenue and employment generation. Sa'Nia Carasquero, the Business Development Manager joins us on set now.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is condemning the murder of SRP Lashley.., and tells TV6's Elizabeth Williams that no effort would be spared in finding those responsible for the young man's death.
Is There Not a Cause, the non-profit organization is hosting two fundraising events entitled 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas'. It's happening this Wednesday and next Wednesday the 16th and 23rd, Avonelle Hector-Joseph, Founder of Is There Not A Cause joins us via zoom now.
