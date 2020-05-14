It's been two months since T&T recorded its first Covid-19 case. The Nurses Association has been very vocal about the working conditions of the Nurses especially during this pandemic period. Just yesterday, nurses of the Siparia district health facility engaged in protest action calling on authorities to "fix the broken system under which they are forced to operate".

The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association President Idi Stuart will joined us.

We heard from the Trade Minister yesterday about the Government's Risked Based Approach to Reopening the economy. We got two perspectives from the Business Community...one essential service and the other...still awaiting the green light to operate

Robindranath Naraynsingh- President of the Petroleum Dealers Association and Vishnu Charran- President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce spoke to Fazeer.

'Children of Tomorrow' was written by Trinidad-born, Canada-based Gospel Ali Joshua Ali. The video includes nine gospel artistes. Kern A. Cowan, Managing Director GLOW Entertainment joined Fazeer to tell us more about this project.

And later on...we got some Fine Dining tips with Chef Jason Peru.

SECRETARY DEMOTED

Former tourism secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips has been demoted to an assistant secretary position, while Former Chief Sec Kelvin Charles, and retains the education division portfolio.

FARE INCREASE A LAST RESORT

It's a tough time for everybody, not least of all, maxi-taxi-drivers, who are operating with reduced passenger loads and fifty percent or less, of their regular income.

TTPS VOWS TO TARGET FARMING BANDITS

Some farmers could soon be getting the right to bear firearms.

It comes on the heels of claims by Barrackpore farmers, that they've been victims of praedial larceny and violent attacks on numerous occasions.

TTRNA QUESTIONS DECONTAMINATION COMPANY HIRED BY MOH

The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association says the Ministry of Health has hired a decontamination company to sanitize nurses at all health facilities and it wants to know why, especially since the World Health Organisation advises using soap and water.