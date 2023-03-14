In this episode of Morning Edition, Sgt. Ancil Forde, TTPS Ambassador discussed school violence and the role of the parent and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to such behaviour.
St Andrew's Anglican Primary School, Calder Hall is still closed after a rat infestation forced the stoppage of classes in February. The school was expected to reopen by now but this has not happened. To speak about this issue is TTUTA Tobago Officer Brandon Roberts.
We are joined by Former Government Minister Devant Maharaj who has been under fire for the past few weeks by his former political party following claims that the UNC harboured persons engaged in prostitution and its related activity of human trafficking.
Joining us is the President of DOMA, Gregory Aboud to share his concerns over what he says is an exodus of business from the capital city.
We are chatting with Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Creative and Festival Arts Faculty of Humanities and Education at UWI, Jessel Murray about the departments' Season of the Arts, Student Applications/Recruitment and its International Women's Day Offering.
We are now live with Dejean Mendoza and his mother Nicole Mendoza. Dejean is 15 years old, he is a Form Four student at ASJA Boys College, Chaguanas.
He is member of the West Indian Herping organization, which is devoted to showing wildlife and fauna of the West Indies and beyond.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today and join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm. In the mean time we leave you with this video.