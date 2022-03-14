In part two of the Express Newspaper special interview with the Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley admitted to being the 'high-ranking official' who met with then-Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad at President's House and provided her with information with respect to then-police commissioner Gary Griffith.
The lone survivor of the Paria Diving Tragedy, Christopher Boodram, is calling for justice.
Boodram recounted first hand, the final moments he spent within the 30-inch pipeline.. and why he believes criminal charges should be laid against those responsible.. for failing to save the lives of his four friends.
Boodram spoke with Express journalist Anna Ramdass on Friday, his first lengthy public interview since the incident two weeks ago.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh received footage of the interview, she brings us some of the heartbreaking details Boodram recalled.
According to the Express newspaper the murder toll for the year stands at 102, almost half way through the third month of the year. The Business Community continues to call on the authorities to do more in the fight against crime. They say a high crime rate does not instill investor confidence into the economy and also threatens the survival of businesses. They are also concerned over the number of attacks on businesses and their owners. Last month businesswoman Nicole Moses was fatally shot in Westmoorings home invasion.
We are joined by Diane Hadad, Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce and
Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers
It's time for Business Breakfast with the support of Value Optical. Today we focus on the initiatives of state agency Export Centres Company Limited. They are tasked with under the Ministry of Sport and Community development to create an avenue for training sustainable employment and job creation for craft entrepreneurs leading.
We are joined by Interim CEO Kaisha Ince and Susan Narine the Training & Development Manager to tell us about their 2022 initiatives.
Persons with Disabilities will participate in a landmark review of three key pieces of national legislation to address gaps that may reinforce discrimination as part of a two-year project initiated by the United Nations.This project is phase two of a programme that began last year and featured extensive consultations with Persons with Disabilities, organisations that represent them, government stakeholders, academia and UN agencies in T&T.
The project is scheduled to conclude in December 2023 and the recommendations, are expected to be implemented in this phase two project, titled, "#NoOneLeftBehind: Empowering Persons with Disabilities to Promote Inclusion, Awareness and Access in Trinidad and Tobago."
To tell us more are Jacqueline Leotaud President, Consortium of Disability Organisations
Alexander Gittens Gender-Based Violence Officer, UNFPA
The West Indies managed a draw against England at the end of the first test series in the Caribbean following a collapse of the top order.The second Test will run from Wednesday to next Sunday and will be followed up March 24-28 with the third and final Test of the Apex Series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. Lester Cassimy cricket analyst joins us.