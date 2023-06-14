In this episode of Morning Edition, our weather anchor Seigonie Mohammed shared her thoughts on the various weather alerts that have been issued over the past days and advised us to adhere to weather advisories.
We are going to Woodland now one of the main areas affected by the recent floods in South Trinidad. On the line now is Woodland resident and President of the Woodland Flood Action Group Adesh Singh.
Mr. Singh like many others has been affected by the bad weather losing some of his belongings in the process.
We are continuing our discussion on the impact of the bad weather on communities. We are now joined by Councillor for Claxton Bay, Nadia Khan Mohammed.
We continue our series on IVF and Fertility with Dr. Catherine Minto Bain-Medical Director and Fertility Doctor. Today we are talking about Men's Health.
Pamstar Promotions is an Event and Marketing Company. Its Mission is to educate the future leaders of this country by inviting Schools to participate in educational events such as this year, It's a Math Championship to tell us more is Esther Ali, Managing Director of Pamstar Promotions.
Pensioners of TELCO and TSTT say they want their outstanding monies and they say they are now in the process of taking legal action to secure their funds. To tell us more are Ian Clarke and Anthony Zephyrine, of the Committee of Concerned Pensioners of TELCO and TSTT.
Joshua Hosein and Sarah Marie Gosein of the Project You Foundation are back with us this morning to talk about the Paws of Hope Drive.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. As we go we leave you with this image captioned, "Sunset from South" by Angeli Parasramsingh.