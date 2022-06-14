In this Morning Edition, we are joined by Attorney at Law Israel Khan SC to get his perspective on the situation with Attorney General Reginald Armour. It's reported that a petition has been drafted by some lawyers to persuade members of the Law Association to discuss a vote of no-confidence against Mr. Armour.

There have been several calls for the AG to resign or be removed from his post following his involvement in a lawsuit being heard in a US court in relation to the Piarco Airport corruption case. We go to Mr. Khan SC to get his view on the matter.

We return to our dialogue with Attorney Israel Khan and the situation with the Ag . Up to yesterday in the parliament the Opposition Leader stated her lack of confidence in the Attorney General and staged a walk out of the parliament with the other UNC members. Mr. Khan what are your thoughts on that?

 
We are now chatting with Ambassador for the Police Service Sgt. Ancel Forde on reports of Stolen Vehicles  and if time permits, some Road safety tips would be discussed.
 
 
A Tropical Wave has left many in North East Trinidad in despair as severe flooding, landslides and collapsed homes have been some of the events that followed in Valencia and Sangre Grande.
 
In this segment of the show, we are joined by three councilors Calvin Seecharan, Councilor for Sangre Grande South and Nassar Hosein, Councilor for Sangre Grande North West to share some of the havoc the heavy rains inflicted in their communities and the situation now faced by residents.
 
The Plant & Hike initiative was birthed to promote environmental awareness as well as lifestyle recreation. It is being executed in four parts, with the first being on June 5th. They have one coming up on the 25th, then on July 16th and the final on August 6th.

Their goal is to plant 100,000 seedlings in key areas of hiking interest, along the Northern Range. Darien Jones and Jesse Williams of Hike & Plant joins us via Zoom to tell us more.
 
WRIGHTSON ROAD SHOOTING

A man who opened fire on police is dead after a shootout on Wrightson Road.

It happened shortly after nine o'clock Monday morning as traffic flowed.

BLIND WELFARE LOBBIES EMPLOYERS FOR INCLUSION

The Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association is set to lobby trade unions and employers to mandate provisions for blind and visually-impaired persons. The further push for inclusivity and empowerment comes as the association is commemorating 75 years in existence, representing the interests of this group.

ECONOMIST ON FOOD SHORTAGE AND HIGHER PRICES

Trinidad and Tobago is told to pay close attention to the agricultural agreement with Guyana as the world continues to face food security issues.

Economist Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon tells the TV6 Morning Edition that had governments past and present heeded advice, the country would be better off today.

ENERGY MATTERS: ELECTRICITY & ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Electric vehicles are no longer the future. They're the now.

However, there is now the question of the future price to charge them at public charging portals such as those now being introduced at fuel stations in this country .

Presently, there is no fee.

We examine that issue in our Energy Matters segment.

FLOODING IN SANGRE GRANDE

Cleanup operations are underway, in parts of the country, after heavy rainfall on Monday.

East Trinidad, in particular Sange Grande, has been hit hard by flooding.