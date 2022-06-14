In this Morning Edition, we are joined by Attorney at Law Israel Khan SC to get his perspective on the situation with Attorney General Reginald Armour. It's reported that a petition has been drafted by some lawyers to persuade members of the Law Association to discuss a vote of no-confidence against Mr. Armour.
There have been several calls for the AG to resign or be removed from his post following his involvement in a lawsuit being heard in a US court in relation to the Piarco Airport corruption case. We go to Mr. Khan SC to get his view on the matter.
We return to our dialogue with Attorney Israel Khan and the situation with the Ag . Up to yesterday in the parliament the Opposition Leader stated her lack of confidence in the Attorney General and staged a walk out of the parliament with the other UNC members. Mr. Khan what are your thoughts on that?
Their goal is to plant 100,000 seedlings in key areas of hiking interest, along the Northern Range. Darien Jones and Jesse Williams of Hike & Plant joins us via Zoom to tell us more.