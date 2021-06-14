MORE VACCINES TO COME, CHANGES TO VACCINATION DRIVE
The country's vaccination drive is expected to benefit from an additional two hundred thousand doses of the Sinopharm Vaccine expected sometime today. Over one hundred and fifty-eight thousand have received their first dose and, over eleven thousand received their second dose. Updated Emergency Regulations by the Ministry of the Attorney General gave additional manpower to the vaccination drive as nursing personnel, dentists, veterinary surgeons, medical interns, dental interns, paramedics and pharmacists can administer the vaccine under the supervision of a medical practitioner. We were joined by President of the Medical Association Dr. Vishi Beharry and Professor Hariharan Seetharaman also of the T&T Medical Association.
CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION
The Contractors Association is one of the private sector industries to partner with the Ministry of Health regarding the vaccination drive. According to the TTCA, Registration will be managed through a centralized system in collaboration with key state agency partners including; UDeCOTT, HDC and NIPDEC. At Saturday's Media Conference host by the Prime Minister, it was announced that the construction sector will receive 5000 vaccine doses. According to a media release by the Association, the drive got off to a good start over the weekend.
T&T STUDENTS SHINE AT CSEC & CAPE
The Caribbean Examinations Council held its Award Ceremony for Outstanding Performance in the July/August 2020 recently and T&T grabbed eight out of the sixteen awards. Let's chat with a couple students who excelled at the 2020 examinations: Amanda Khan a Lower Six student of St. Joseph's Convent, St. Joseph. Amanda recently completed her CSEC examinations in 2020 and earned ones in all eight of her subjects. She ranked 1st in the Caribbean region in French. Also Sorraya Singh, a recently graduated Upper Six Student of St. Joseph's Convent, St. Joseph who earned an Additional Language scholarship. Sorraya ranked 1st in the Caribbean in CAPE Unit 1 French. And also Johannah Gomez who is a French and Spanish teacher at St. Joseph's Convent, St. Joseph.
BUSINESS BREAKFAST: Phoenix Park Industrial Estate
We focus on what's happening at the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate. Manufacturers and distributors can now take advantage of the new introductory lease rates and savings being offered at the Estate. The first 12 months are free of charge for both land lots and factory shells, Stacy Adams, Vice President of Investor Services at InvesTT joined us via Zoom.
UWI RECRUITMENT DRIVE
the 2021/2022 semester recruitment drive for the University of the West Indies is ongoing. Students have until July to complete their online registration for various programmes. We are going to focus on two offerings with our next two guests: Dr Terry Mohammed - Deputy Dean, Outreach/Lecturer in Chemistry and Dr Ricardo Clarke - Deputy Dean, Graduate studies, Research & Innovation/Senior Lecturer in Physics.
ME ROUNDTABLE
Let's focus on the last Saturday's media conference hosted by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. Our panelists for our round talk discussion are: Cindy Andrews, Deputy CARICOM Youth Ambassador for Tobago, Mya John-Public Relations Officer, Trinidad Youth Council Khaleem Ali- Chief Operations Officer of Youth Votes Matter and Deputy CARICOM Youth Ambassador for Trinidad