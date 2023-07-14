Morning Edition: 14th July 2023

Joining us this morning is Geneticist Consultant/ Associate Professor of Biotechnology at the UTT Dr. Nicole Ramlachan. Two cases of Monkeypox have been discovered in Trinidad and Tobago. But the Ministry of health is telling the public not to panic.
The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced a three phase plan to alleviate traffic in the Borough of Chaguanas.
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce Baldath Maharaj is here with us this morning.
There continues to be concern over the proliferation of guns in Trinidad and Tobago....and more so the use of Automatic Weapons .
On the line now is Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and Former Police Armourer Mr. Leroy Brebnor.
The Ministry of Education is back with another installment of its 'Vacation Revision Programme' this time for Primary schools. The programme caters for students entering standards four and five in September. To tell us more is Dr. Peter Smith- Chief Education Officer at the Ministry of Education.
Good morning welcome to the Sporting Edition... with a focus on the Caribbean Premier League.
I am Serjio Du Four. Wow I know it's a different hour. Adlib
Having said that here's what we will be looking at this morning.
Women's cricket comes into focus. is there a need for full time women cricketers.
Female cricketers from around the region will share their views on the value of having a Women's CPL.
We'll hear from a North Zone Chairperson who believes that CPL should not be seen as the savior of West Indies Cricket.
Before we get into it, a reminder that the men's edition of the CPL tournament gets underway on August 16th in Saint Lucia.
While the women's leg begins on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 and ends on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Before we get to the North Zone, I should let you know that Major League Cricket began in the United States last evening. Dwayne Bravo's Texas Super Kings defeated Sunil Narine's LA Knight Riders by 69 runs. Bravo made 16 and took a wicket as his team successfully defended 181 for six. Andre Russell scored 55 but it was not enough to save the Knight Riders in front of a sold out crowd. It's a good run out for these guys who will of course be playing for TKR in the CPL.