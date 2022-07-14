The Ministry of Health is advising the public to still exercise vigilance when it comes to the covid-19 virus. At yesterday's media conference, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram announced that the highly transmissible BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron was detected in the country last Friday.
The announcement comes just days before the mandatory mask mandate will be lifted on July 17th . Also at the media conference the Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh lamented the poor Covid-19 vaccine participation among the 5-11 year old population. Dr. Nicole Ramlachan, Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics joins us this morning and will also share some vacation health tips with us for the family.
In a media release yesterday, the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) says it is aware of a recent increase in the prices of local vegetables. According to NAMDEVCO, it is attributed to conditions of the rainy season which prevented farmers from land preparation activities.
According to farmer Shiraz Khan, woes associated with Praedial larceny are impacting farmers even more than heavy rainfall, he joins us this morning via zoom.
We are thirteen days aware from July 27th, the anniversary of the 1990 Attempt Coup by the Jamaat Al Muslimeen. Since then, many have sought answers and recounted their experience through interviews and publications. We are joined by Retired Brigadier General Ancil Antoine former Government Minister and now Author of the book, "Attack with Full Force - The Defence Force Response to the Jamaat Al Muslimeen 1990 Attempted Coup". The book launch is happening on Sunday at the Government campus plaza.
The Little Carib Theatre continues with its mandate to promote the arts and culture, coming off the heels of a successful celebration of the life of the Lord Kitchener. They are now focusing on another icon.
A Bassman in Meh Head features the music of late Winston Baliey, The Mighty Shadow. Performances will be done by son Sharlan "Dread Wizard" Bailey and granddaughter, 12 year old Innesha Bailey, with a guest appearance by Mistah Shak. The show is happening this Saturday from 6 p.m., tickets cost $150. We are joined by Nakita Henry, Administrative & Production Coordinator, The Little Carib Theatre. There is also a ticket giveaway so stay close to your phone; 623-1711 extension 1995.
In this segment, we are joined by contemporary artisan painter Solange Mendoza, founder of Visual Lines- Geometric Wall Designs. She specializes in soulful geometrized wall paintings for interior homes and commercial businesses. In March of 2020, she was retrenched and that August she started her very own business called Visual Lines-GWD.
Let's update you on news across the region and we begin in Guyana.
Based on legal advice, the Guyana Police Force yesterday announced that no criminal charges will be laid against the cops accused of torturing teenager Jaheim Peters while in custody at the Vigilance Police Station.
However, three ranks who were on duty at the time of the incident will face departmental charges pertaining to neglect. Police Corporals, Thomas and Bissessar who were in-charge of the Vigilance Police Station at the time when the incident occurred will be charged with the offences of neglect of duty and omitting to make a necessary entry, respectively.
Over in Barbados.
For the second time in less than a week, Democratic Labour Party President, Dr. Ronnie Yearwood has offered to work with Attorney General Dale Marshall on a bi-partisan response to the country's troubling crime situation. As Yearwood spoke with Barbados TODAY newspaper, news broke of a shooting at President Kennedy Drive St Michael, adding to a spate of gun play on the island that has left 12 dead in recent weeks. Over the weekend, the AG warned the country's criminal elements that they would not be allowed to hold the people of Barbados for ransom.
This closing image was captured by JLLatchman of Curepe who says, "On a clear day, you can see from North to Central."