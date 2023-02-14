In this episode of Morning Edition, we spoke to PSA member Duane Hewitt about his and other members concerns about the General Conference's approved $4 million, seven-year, loan last week.
The Confederation of Business Chambers is today raising concerns over the RIC proposed rates for electricity. The members met with the RIC last Tuesday and are here today to tell us their concerns.
Joining us are Jai Leladharsingh Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers and Ricardo Mohammed- Vice Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
Sgt. Ancil Forde joins us live to tell more about the TTPS carnival tips and advice.
Carnival would not be carnival without the traditional Kambule, we are now joined by Attillah Springer -Director of IDAKEDA Group to expand on what's happening this year.
Shifting gears a bit , let's talk about Trinidad & Tobago Police Service Social & Welfare Association's First Annual Protective Arms Monarch, Brass Band and Cooler Event. Tell us more is Nathalie John – Police Association Secretary.
JCI Trinidad's first project for 2023 is entitled 'S.O.C.A. Corner'. This initiative is geared towards promoting a safe environment for a major national cultural festival by encouraging moderate alcohol drinking, sharing safety practices to prevent drunk driving, and promoting safe sex.
Joining us live on set is Zillda Martineau- Project Chair & Honarary Treasurer 2023 JCI Trinidad.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us at 8:30pm for ME Prime but in the mean time a very happy Valentine's day to all our viewers. We leave you with this image captioned, "Love is in the air"! Well it certainly is today!