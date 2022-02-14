We are focusing on the two top stories over the weekend, the dismantling of SORT AND the postponement of preliminaries for carnival competitions hosted by TUCO due to funding issues.
In politics, we are focussing on David Abdullah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice. There are a couple of issues on the table...a lot happening in national security and also on the labour front. Impending job cuts and the public sector safe zone initiative scheduled to begin on the 17th.
Wipay has partnered with the Fathers Association T&T for the first time toissue a $350 cash Valentine's Girl Dad Grant to purchase or contribute toward the purchase of your daughter/s valentine's day gift.
This initiative is being undertaken to recognize and appreciate father's and their relationships with their daughters on this very special day. To tell us more we have President of the Fathers Association Rhondall Feeles and Distribution Network Manager at WiPay Tonya D' Almada.
Amplify: The Entrepreneurial Conference comes up on March 5th, 12th and 19th and the event focuses on training in the world of business. Whether you're a first-time entrepreneur, seasoned entrepreneur or climbing up the corporate ladder the conference promises to have something for everyone. It's hosted by Winbridge Atlantic Capital and we are joined by two of the speakers
Ayanna Phillip and the man with the vision Cornelius Chester.
Let's tell you about an opportunity that could be beneficial. We are joined Ronald Ramirez, Recruitment Coordinator at Participate Learning to tell us about teaching positions in the United States and be recruited.
The programme began in 1987, over 20 teachers from Trinidad and Tobago have participated and some of them are still fulfilling current contracts. Mr. Ramirez joins us.
Owner of Down the Islands Tours and business partner of Adrian Scoon is today describing as unfair the treatment meted out to them by the authorities. He says they are not being allowed to have boat events even though all covid safety protocols are being observed, while other in the industry are being granted permission. Last week Mr. Mc Comie wrote a letter to the Minister Expressing his concerns. Joining us today on the Morning Edition is Stephan Mc Comie to tell about his experience, share his perspective and how they have been treated and whether or not he has received a response to his letter.
The Calypso tent season for 2022 got underway last week at the garden Theatre on Queen's Hall. On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the Back to Basics Calypso tent will be featured. It's headed by Veteran Calypsonian and Chairman of the NCC Winston 'Gypsy ' Peters. In its debut year in 2020, the tent was a resounding success...how does he feel about it during the pandemic ?