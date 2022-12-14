In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss how the Prime Minister is constrained from laying the Firearm User's License Audit Report in Parliament.
This, following a decision by the court to grant an injunction that was filed for by Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
Attorney General Reginald Armour has said that the State's will appeal the ruling. However, Griffith isn't worried. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
Let's focus on the politics in Tobago, as yet another resignation from the Progressive Democratic Patriots executive was made public yesterday. General Secretary Ann Natasha Second, has called it quits and this follows the mass resignations which occurred on the eve of the PDP's one year in office anniversary.
Martin George President of the Tobago Business Chamber joins us now to share his perspective on this development.
Yesterday we focused on agriculture and the price of produce, and today, we are talking rising food prices.
The Central Bank reported on Monday that, headline inflation in T& T increased from 4.1 per cent in March 2022 to 6.3 per cent in September, 2022.
Also in the November Monetary Policy Report, which cited data from the Central Statistical Office, the Central Bank said: 'Food inflation maintained its upward trajectory over the period, moving from 7.9 per cent in March 2022 to 11.6 per cent in September 2022.'
The report attributed the rise in food prices to the continuation of 'the pass-through of supply-side factors which affected many popular items.
Rajiv Diptee President of the Supermarjet Association joins us now.
Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre joins us once again.
The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Today's topic is Surviving Christmas with Infertility, and Dr. Catherine, this time of year is really is almost a matter of survival for many of your patients, isn't it?
Acting Corporal Derrick Sharbodie joins us now to tell us about the National Inter-Agency Youth Youth Academy donation drive. It's a community fair happening today at the Queen's Park Savannah.
Officer Acting Corporal, thank you for joining us. He will also give us details on an event happening at YTC and St. Jude's Girls Home.
Qatar action continues today with semi-final number 2, the first saw Argentina crush Croatia 3-0 to make it to yet another World Cup final. Today it's France versus Morocco and we want to know from you, who do you see winning this semi-final ?. Call us at 623-1711 extension 1995.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captured by Lisa. It's a sunset take in the Point Fortin area.