Sadly the bodies of eleven Venezuelans have been recovered and there are fears that more can surface, following an attempt to illegally enter the country via sea. The Coast Guard is currently involved in a joint search effort with Venezuelan authorities.. for several Venezuelan nationals who went missing at sea. The issue of border security continues to be a major talking point as hundreds of Venezuelans are believed to be entering this country on a frequent basis. Former Head of the National Operations Centre Garvin Heerah has been advocating for a review Border Control Management Policy and the creation of a Maritime Inter- Agency Task Force. The former NOC head joined us.
We got another view on the Venezuelan Migration Crisis, we were joined by Denise Pitcher-Executive Director Caribbean Centre for Human Rights. They have been involved in their own advocacy and on Friday, received a response from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights concerns regarding Venezuelan asylum seekers and refugees.
The Covid-19 vaccination is a worldwide conversation which continues to pick up pace locally. The United Kingdom has widen their Covid vaccination roll out, while the United States, the first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine are being sent out to distribution centres , marking the start of the biggest inoculation programme in the country's history.
On the local front, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh says the Covid-19 vaccine will be free for persons living in T&T. Under the COVAX facility, Trinidad and Tobago will be receiving vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation. To date, no vaccine has been approved by WHO.
We were joined by Dr. Seetharaman Hariharan- Professor of Anesthesia & Critical Care Medicine and Member of the Medical Association.
Over 100 children shared their 300-400 word story on the theme "My COVID experience in Trinidad and Tobago" in the first stage of Dragonzilla's online Story Writing Challenge, hosted by the NGC Children's Bocas Lit Fest in collaboration with NALIS. 22 finalists - 11 in two age groups, 5-8 and 9-12 - advanced to the second round of the Challenge where they were given creative license to submit videos of themselves presenting their stories. Eleven-year old Josse Franco and eight-year old Josh Hansraj topped their categories to win brand new laptops. Joining us to give more details were Danielle Delon- Director, NGC Children's Bocas Lit Fest, Josse Franco- Winner, 9-12 age group, Dragonzilla's Short Story Writing Challenge and Cheryl-Ann Quamina-Baptiste, Director, Public Libraries Division (Ag), NALIS.
'The Power of Movement' is a documentary that follows radiation oncologist and choreographer Dr. Niraj Mehta on his mission to increase cancer awareness and treatment as he embarks on healing cancer through movement. It's already created a buzz and Produced and Directed by Aaron M. Abeltons and Rajesh D. Felix. both of Trinidadian Descent.