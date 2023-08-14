Morning Edition: 14th August 2023

With us in studio in this Morning Edition is Mr. Ndale Young, Youth Development Coordinator. The Ministry of Youth and Development and National Service will be hosting its annual "Youth Week".
Project You Foundation in collaboration with Brian Mac Farlane will be having its annual fundraising Gala event at the Hilton Hotel on August 27th. To tell us more about the event is Ramesh Ramnath Lead Events Coordinator and Hannah Lee Anderson - Chairman of the Women's arm.
The Last Flight is a theatrical production put on by Champion Media Production Company. The play takes a look into the lives of eight diverse characters who unknowingly share a horrific life changing event, here to tell us more about the two day event at Queen's Hall is Onika Narine Director/Playwright and Actress Christal Martin of The Last Flight.
In today's Bowl them Out we have host James Saunders, and we've got a packed show for you today. It's the count down to the start of the Republic Bank CPL and the Massy Womens CPL, and we are just 2 days away from the start of the competition. The big question is do you have your tickets yet? They are available on to the CPL website at CPLT20.com
In today's show we visit the TKR training camp, hear from some players, and chat with the champion who is set to release his new theme song.
Alright time to get the party started as we check up on CPL players before the tournament and Brandon King hit a powerful 85* off 55 balls while Nicholas Pooran scored 47 off 35 balls as Windies chased down 166 to win the match and win the five-match series. It also means the Caribbean side won their first T-20 bilateral series against India.. since 2017.
What is the CPL or TKR for that matter without a theme song? And the main man responsible for that is non other than the champion boy himself Dwayne Bravo who we had the opportunity to meet up with recently.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us, tune in for M.E PRIME this evening.