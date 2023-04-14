In this Episode of Morning Edition, Crime has no doubt been at the forefront of many families susceptible to crime. Business owners say they are under attack while some media report the prime minister avoiding questions on crime.
Are we sitting ducks, is it just a matter of time before we too become victims. Joining us now is Criminologist and lecturer at the University of the West Indies Dr. Randy Seepersad.
Inviting children to sing to her raunchy song, local artists Temps apologizes, but did her routine act simply highlight an underlying issue of proper parenting or the absence of such.
Here to break this and other child related issues is clinical traumatologist Hanif Benjamin.
Joining us now on set is Professor Christopher Francis, CEO/Founder of Black Hawks Martial Arts Association.
He is here to give us some advise and tips on how one can defend his or her self given the recent rise in murders and home invasions.
It was April 18, 1966, at the Piarco International Airport, Emperor Selassie I landed for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago. He was greeted by then Prime Minister Dr. Eric Williams and hundreds of members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.
His two day visit took the Imperial majesty travelled cross country meeting members of the faith.
Covering their dreadlocks with bright coloured turbans, and also knows as the Ethiopian African Black International Congress, they also wear long robes.
Joining us to talk about the significance of the HIM's visit is Priest Imsley and Priest Nyah.
Blessed Love.
For the first time ever in Trinidad and Tobago a new and exciting entertainment hub called Iced Skating Facility and Snow Playground is finally here.
The facility is said to be the first of a kind entertainment venue for people of all ages who can experience winter themed activities Here to tell us more is Nalini Persad, General manager Ice Caribbean Entertainment District and Canadian ice-skating figure Fabio Elvis Stojko.
All you chess lovers this one is for you!
The Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association will be having their annual Primary School Chess tournament at Presentation College, Chaguanas.
Here to tell us more about the event is President of the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association Sonja Johnson and Under 10 female champion Ne'yah Martin.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening for M.E PRIME.