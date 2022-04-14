Easter is a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance. This morning we are joined by Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon to share with the significance of this holy time to the Roman Catholic church.
The Automotive Dealers Association is rejecting the government's decision to waive taxes and customs duty on imported hybrid vehicles from mid-May to encourage reduced fuel consumption, as a result in the hike in fuel prices.Minister Colm Imbert said last Friday that further details of the exempt category of vehicles will be announced in due course and the concession would also apply to small hybrid cars.
We are joined by Visham Babwah and Rhondall Feeles in this Morning Edition.
Let's continue our focus on the economy with Martin George, President of the Tobago Chamber.
In a newspaper article Mr. George said "it's understandable for the government to consider this move, but raised concerns on the purchasing power of the population".
In the past few days citizens have been commenting on the government's decision to reduce the fuel subsidy, as well as the cost of rising food prices.
He Lives: A Celebration is life is another installment in the live concert series collaboration between TUCO and TV6.
This Easter Sunday Event will be broadcasted live on all TV6 platforms from 7:30 pm and features some Sean Daniel, Former Calypso Monarch Delamo, Michelle Sylvester, Pastor Terance Baynes and more.
TUCO's President Ainsley King joins us on this segment.
We are joined by Roland Peters to tell us more about the event revival. The project is one for the entire community and is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday. There will be entertainment booths, live entertainment activities for the kids and more.