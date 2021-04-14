Morning Edition: 14th April, 2021

UPDATE ON VOLCANIC ERUPTION
An explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines erupted early yesterday morning, on the forty second anniversary of the 1979 explosion. In an update this morning, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre says there was a large explosion at 11 pm at the La Soufriere volcano. Let's immediately get some context on the eruptions over the last 24 hours, we are joined by Nadia Slater, the Deputy Director of the Government Information Agency.
VACCINES ARRIVE FROM INDIA
As we told you at the start, the 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived last evening at the Piarco International Airport. Both the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr. Amery Browne were on site to officially received the donation from the High Commissioner of India Arun Kumar Sahu.
This donation will aid the ongoing vaccination drive that got underway just over one week ago at 21 sites across the country. According to the Ministry of Health, 10360 people have been vaccinated as at 4 pm yesterday. We were joined by the Dr. Roshan Parasram, the Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health.
PRIORITIZING THE SAFETY OF WOMEN
We continue our dialogue on the safety of women and girls continue, as we strive to break the culture we have found ourselves in. Many civil society groups have rallied to keep this topic as a front-burner as they advocate change from our law makers. They are calling for mutual respect between the sexes, change in the criminal justice system and more resources for parents, who are unable carry out effective parental duties. We were joined by: Pastor Clive Dottin- Public Affairs and Religious Liberty Director Caribbean Union Conference and Shaleeza Khan-Ali President, Islamic Ladies Social and Cultural Association (ILSCA)
50TH CELEBRATION OF THE NATIONAL PARANG ASSOCIATION
National Parang Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary, beginning with two events this weekend. A Church service at the Church of Assumption in Maraval at 4 pm followed by a Gala event on Monday at Queen's Hall from 7 pm. The indigenous music is mostly heard during the Christmas period though, there are Easter Parang events as well. Monday's Gala will honor 50 Parang icons and contributors to the art form including, Daisy Voisin, Tito Lara, Gloria Alcazar Clarita Rivas, Sharlene Flores and others. We were joined by Alicia Jaggasar, President, of the National Parang Association and we also had, Irvys Juarez the Public Relations Officer.
REGIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
Grantley Adams International Airport will remain closed until Friday, as a result of the ongoing ash fall resulting from the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. During this period of closure, access to the airport will be limited to authorized and essential airport personnel. Passengers who have been affected as a result of this closure are asked to contact their respective airlines for alternative flight arrangements.
Meantime there is growing uncertainty among teachers on the island, about the resumption of school which is scheduled for next week. It is supposed to mark the first time in more than four months that students and teachers engage in face-to-face learning. The island's Education Minister says an update on the matter will be given today.
Now to news from Jamaica, The Government there is imposing more weekend lockdowns as it seeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Andrew Holiness announced another three weekends of tightened curfews that will run from 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays to 5:00 a.m. on Sundays and resume at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays until 5:00 a.m. the next morning. Some other measures announced are: Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people; Funerals will not be permitted. And No face-to-face school will be permitted until May 4, 2021.